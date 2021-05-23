Man (33) charged in connection with Antrim house fire

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire at a property in Antrim on Saturday morning.

The man has been charged with arson endangering life with intent and criminal damage.

The man is expected to appear at Antrim Magistrates’ Court on June 15.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The police said the fire at the property in Rathmore Gardens in Antrim started on the first floor of the house, shortly before 2am on Saturday.

Fire crews attended the incident and found that there was no one home at the time.