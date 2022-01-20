Man (33) charged over 2020 murder of Natasha Melendez

A 33-year-old man has been charged by the PSNI in connection with the murder of Natasha Melendez in 2020.

Police said the man has also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link on Friday morning.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Ms Melendez, originally from Venezuela, was found badly beaten in Lisburn on March 22, 2020.

She later died in hospital as a result of her injuries sustained at a house in the Pond Park area of the city.