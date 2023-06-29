Man (33) charged over attempted child abduction in Co Armagh

A 33-year old man who was arrested following a report of an attempted child abduction in Lurgan has been charged with kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.

On Wednesday, police said they are investigating the incident which occurred in the Brookehill area and followed a report from a concerned member of the public.

Officers from the local response team quickly followed up the report and the child, who was unhurt in the ordeal but left shaken, was safely returned to their mother.

The man has now been charged with attempted child abduction, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and kidnapping.

He has also been charged with attempted exposure and attempted sexual assault for further offences allegedly committed whilst being held in police custody.

He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, 30th June.

A police spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”