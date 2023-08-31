Man (33) charged with murder of ‘quiet’ quarry worker Cornelius O’Neill

Cornelius O'Neill (inset) was stabbed at his home in Kilrea (Main scene pic: Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph)

A 33-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Cornelius O’Neill (56) in Co Londonderry.

Mr O’Neill died after being stabbed on Tuesday night at Fallahogy Terrace in the Tamlaght O’Crilly area, close to Kilrea on Tuesday August 29.

The man who has been charged is due to appear before Bishop Street courthouse in Derry on Thursday morning.

Mr O’Neill has been described as a quiet and hard-working man whose death has “shaken the whole community”.

The 56-year-old had worked at FP McCann Limited, a quarrying company in Magherafelt, and was originally from the nearby area of Lavey.

Murder investigation launched after man (56) is stabbed at Co Londonderry home

Paying tribute to Mr O’Neill, Lavey parish priest Father Eamon Graham said: “People in the parish have spoken very highly about him and his employers have too. FP McCann Limited accommodated him and were very good to him.”

“He grew up here and it’s a very small, close-knit community. Things like that don’t happen here. It’s shaken the whole parish.

“Everybody’s thoughts are with his family; he was so well thought of.”

Mr O’Neill’s death marks a second tragedy for his partner, as it is understood that her former husband had been killed in a quarry accident in 2015.

Local Sinn Féín councillor Sean McPeake said he knew Mr O’Neill personally and described him as “hard-working, quiet and inoffensive”.

“The community is in shock,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I’d known the deceased to be a decent, hard-working man at the quarry and speaking to his colleagues today, they are absolutely devastated.

“He grew up in Lavey and lived for most of his adult life there, which is around six miles from where he was killed. In recent years, he had moved to the Kilrea area.

The Mid Ulster representative said that local residents were “finding it hard to come to terms” with the news, particularly given Mr O’Neill’s quiet, reserved nature.

East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has asked anyone with information to contact police.

She said: “Very sad news coming from the wider Kilrea area that there has been a death of a man in his 50s. My thoughts are with the family of the deceased.”

The PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness confirmed: “On Tuesday afternoon, just before 4.50pm, police received a report that a man had been stabbed.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Ambulance Service, attended a property in the Fallahogy Terrace area of the village. Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Cornelius O’Neill, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.