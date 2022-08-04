Man (33) interviewed by PSNI over firearm recovery in Carrickfergus murder investigation

George Gilmore died from a catastrophic brain injury after he was shot in Carrickfergus in 2017

A 33-year-old man has been interviewed by the PSNI around the recovery of a firearm as part of the investigation into the murder of George Gilmore in Carrickfergus in 2017.

The PSNI said the man was interviewed following the recovery of the weapon in October last year.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “He attended Antrim Police Station this morning, Thursday 04 August. He was released following interview and a file will now be prepared for consideration by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Mr Gilmore was targeted while he sat in a vehicle on Pinewood Avenue in the town.

The 44-year-old died in hospital the following day from a “catastrophic brain injury as a result of a bullet wound”.

The shooting was connected to a loyalist feud at the time.

In 2019, three men who stood trial were acquitted of the murder.