Man (33) released by police after arrest in connection with loyalist hoax bomb alert that caused Irish Foreign Minister’s evacuation

Police at the scene of the Crumlin Road bomb hoax

The PSNI has confirmed a 33-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday in connection with a loyalist bomb hoax last month has been released following questioning.

The man had initially been held under the Terrorism Act and police said the investigation is ongoing.

The incident involved a loyalist hoax bomb attack in north Belfast that saw Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney evacuated from a peace-building event.

Mr Coveney was attending the Houben Centre last month to give a speech on reconciliation when the security alert began.

A 40-year-old Belfast gym owner has also been arrested in relation to the incident, and was refused bail on Wednesday.

Darren Service, of Ballysillan Road in the city, is accused of driving two gunmen to the scene of the politically motivated attack associated with escalating loyalist paramilitary opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He denies charges of preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing a bomb hoax.

Mr Coveney and others exited the area during the security alert, and a nearby funeral was also disrupted, before bomb disposal experts made safe the hoax device.

The Irish minister has since said he is looking forward to returning to Northern Ireland soon and described the hoax bomb incident as a “huge disappointment”.