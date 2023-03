Scene at a house in the Killymaddy Hill area of Dungannon, after it was attacked with petrol bombs. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

A 34-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with offences including arson and throwing a petrol bomb by detectives investigating an attack on a house in Dungannon.

It happened in Killymaddy Hill in the town on Sunday.

The pair are expected to appear at Omagh Magistrates court on Tuesday morning.

The charges will be reviewed by the PPS.