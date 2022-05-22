Man (34) and woman (42) charged following recovery of over £250k of drugs in Bangor

A man and woman have both been charged with a number of drugs offences after over £250,000 worth of Class A and B drugs were recovered in Bangor on Friday.

The 34-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were arrested after police carried out the searches at three houses.

They recovered £260,000 worth of drugs at the properties.

The man has been charged with possession of a Class A and Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.

The woman has been charged with possession of a Class A and Class B controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class A and Class B controlled drug.

Both are expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court sitting in Downpatrick on Monday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police confirmed two other men – a 30-year-old and 60-year-old – who had been arrested in connection with the searches have been released on bail pending further enquiries.