Man (34) arrested after car flips on to roof in Belfast crash

Police at the scene of the collision.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested following a crash in north Belfast that resulted in a car being flipped onto its roof.

The two-vehicle road traffic collision happened shortly after 8pm on Sunday at the junction with Alliance Avenue and Oldpark Road.

Video on social media shows paramedics assisting a male at the scene where the car has overturned.

It was reported to police that a grey Peugeot 2008 and a grey Skoda Superb were involved in the incident.

Following police enquiries at the scene, a man was arrested on suspicion of various offences including dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The man has been subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour, as he left hospital to attend custody where he remains on Monday morning.

Enquiries are continuing in relation to this incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have further information in relation to this incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1632 10/09/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.