Man (34) arrested after police seize suspected Belfast drugs worth £80,000

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after police seized suspected class A drugs with a potential street value of around £80,000.

The PSNI said officers from the Organised Crime Branch were working with UK Border Force and arrested the man following a search of a property in north Belfast.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class B controlled drugs.

The suspect has subsequently been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

PSNI Detective Inspector Kelly said: "This seizure is a significant quantity of what we believe to be Class A controlled drugs.

"The Police Service, working in partnership with other agencies, is determined to remove illegal drugs from our community and arrest those suspected to be involved in the drug supply chain.

"These drugs would no doubt have been divided up and peddled on the streets by unscrupulous dealers who exploit vulnerable users for money to support their lifestyle. They do not care about the impact on the user, their family and friends or the Health Service.

"We continue to appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to call us on the non-emergency number 101."