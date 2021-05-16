Man (34) arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after east Belfast assault

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was left with a head injury following an assault.

The 42-year-old victim was found injured close to the Ulster Hospital on the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast.

The incident happened at around 4am on Sunday, with police appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

PSNI Inspector Barry Moore said: “At around 4am this morning a 42-year-old man was discovered with a head injury close to the Ulster Hospital.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact police at Lisburn and Castlereagh Station on 101 quoting reference number 432 of 16/05/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”