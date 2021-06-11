Man (34) charged with 43 offences linked to Derry INLA drugs investigation

A 34-year-old man has been charged with 43 offences following an investigation by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force into the INLA in Derry.

Police said the operation was targeting organised drug criminality in the city linked to the dissident republican group.

They said the man has been charged with a total of 43 charges, including being concerned in supply of a Class B drug, possession of Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of Class B controlled drug and conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

He will appear by video link before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Saturday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police added he will also be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for the offence of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to be knowingly involved in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of goods.

Four other men, arrested as part of the same investigation, have already appeared before Londonderry Magistrates Court charged with a number of offences.