Man (34) charged with murder after discovery of body in north Belfast

Police at scene on Oakley Street in May 2020. Photo by Pacemaker

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder following the discovery of the body of a man in north Belfast on Saturday.

A murder investigation was launched following the discovery shortly before 11pm at the property on Oakley Street.

The 34-year-old is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

PSNI detective chief inspector Darren McCartney said: “The investigation is ongoing and there are no further details available at this time."