Man (34) dies after Dunloy crash

A 34-year-old man has died following a crash on the Garryduff Road in Dunloy on Thursday evening.

The road has now reopened after the crash, which took place shortly before 11pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a white Peugeot van.

“Sadly, a 34-year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.”

Police were called to the scene along with colleagues from the fire and ambulance service.

Police at the scene of an RTC on the Garryduff Road between Dunloy and Ballymoney on December, 24 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage available, to contact 101 quoting reference number 2091 of 23/12/21.

The road was closed in both directions between Dunloy and Ballymoney after the crash.

Diversions were put in place on the road heading towards Dunloy Village.