Man (34) released on bail after drugs and cash seized in Co Down raids linked to East Belfast UVF

A 34-year-old man who was detained during searches targeting the East Belfast UVF in Newtownards has been released on bail.

The PSNI said officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and the Bangor Criminal Investigations Department made the arrest on Thursday following the seizure of suspected cannabis.

A property in the Movilla Mews area of the town was searched and the PSNI said the operation was part of their investigation into the drugs supply by the paramilitary organisation.

They confirmed drugs supply paraphernalia and cash were also seized.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, possession of Class B controlled drugs, possessing criminal property and theft.

He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

PSNI Detective Inspector Maguire said: “These Class B drugs have now been safely removed from our streets and community. This demonstrates the PCTF’s ongoing commitment to safeguard local people, and to tackle the supply, use and harrowing consequences of illegal drugs.

“Those involved with illicit drugs are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control. They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.

“I’m keen to thank local people for their continued support, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”