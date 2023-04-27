Man (35) arrested after £30,000 worth of drugs seized in south Belfast

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after drugs worth an estimated street value of £30,000 were seized in south Belfast.

The man was detained following a stop and search in the Lisburn Road area on Wednesday during which officers recovered drugs.

A police spokesperson said: “The arrested man remains in police custody at present.

“I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."