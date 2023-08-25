Man (35) arrested after PSNI officer kicked in face in Belfast city centre

A man has been arrested after a police officer was kicked to the face in Belfast on Thursday afternoon.

Inspector McCann said: "We received a report of anti-social behaviour in the Royal Avenue area shortly before 2.45pm. It was reported that a man was being abusive to members of the public.

"Officers attended and arrested the man, aged 35, on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage. While he was being arrested he kicked an officer to the face and kicked a second officer.

"The man was then further arrested on suspicion of resisting police and assault on police. He remains in police custody at this time."

The senior policeman added: "Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls every day assisting people. Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.

"Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident and anyone with information who could help our investigation or who has mobile or CCTV footage of what happened, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1171 of 24/08/23."