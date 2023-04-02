Man (35) arrested after three teenagers hospitalised in city centre assault

Three 18-year-old men were taken to hospital.

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault in the Castle Street area of Belfast on Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: “Shortly after 4:05am, it was reported that three men were assaulted in the area by another man. Three 18 year old men were taken to hospital for their injuries.

“A 35 year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime. We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 367 02/04/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”