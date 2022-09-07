Man (35) arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Derry stabbing

Police at the scene of an attempted murder following a report of a man being stabbed at a flat on Great James Street area of Derry (Photo by Aodhán Roberts)

A man in his 20s has been stabbed in Londonderry in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with a 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The incident happened at a flat on Great James Street.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “The report was made at around 12:25am. The victim, aged in his twenties, is currently in hospital.

“Our officers remain at the scene this morning conducting enquiries. We’re appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or has information which may assist our investigation, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 31 of 07/09/22.”

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a call to the street at around 00.27am and sent two emergency crews to the area.

"Following assessment and initial treatment, two patients were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital by ambulance,” a spokesperson added.