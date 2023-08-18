Man (35) charged following Belfast vehicle and property search

A 35-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including drugs charges and possessing criminal property.

Police confirmed the charges relate to the search of a vehicle in north Belfast and a number of property searches around the city on Thursday.

is due to appear at Belfast magistrates court on Friday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch have charged a 35 year old man with a number of offences including possession of class A drugs, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

"The charges are in relation to the search of a vehicle stopped by the Auto Crime Team in north Belfast yesterday and subsequent searches in north Belfast and Glengormley during which a large quantity of class A drugs and a significant amount of cash were seized.

“As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.”