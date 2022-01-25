Man (35) charged with drugs offences following east Belfast UVF investigation

A 35-year-old man has been charged with multiple drugs offences following a police search at a property in east Belfast earlier this month.

They said the man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday February 21.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges follow an operation by officers of the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Friday January 14.

At the time they conducted a search of a property as part of an investigation linked to the east Belfast UVF.

A quantity of both Class A and Class B controlled drugs and a sum of money were recovered following the search.