Man (35) to appear in court charged with rape, sexual assault and theft amongst number of offences
Amy Cochrane
A 35-year-old man is to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, March 22) charged with a number of offences including rape, sexual assault and theft.
Detectives from the Public Protection Branch were investigating the serious sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman in the Malone Avenue area of Belfast on Thursday March 17.
As normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.