Man (36) and woman (29) arrested after pharmacist stabbed in north Belfast burglary

Antrim Road’s businesses on alert after pharmacist is stabbed

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in north Belfast on Saturday, which resulted in the stabbing of a pharmacist.

It comes after a series of vicious knife robberies along a short stretch of the Antrim Road left the community on edge.

At least four premises — two shops, an off licence and the pharmacy — have been targets, in each case by a lone man armed with a knife, according to locals.

The PSNI said that a 36-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on Monday in relation to an aggravated burglary on Saturday afternoon at a pharmacy on the Antrim Road.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

Two terrified teenage girls working in the Spar next door to the pharmacy were forced to hand over a small amount of cash when confronted by a knife-waving robber two weeks ago.

Details of the previous aggravated robberies have emerged following the stabbing of Conor McAreavey as he scuffled with the would-be robber inside the Numark Pharmacy on Saturday.

Mr McAreavey said the man, described as 6ft tall, of medium build, and wearing glasses and a black face mask, entered the shop at around 5.30pm and used a hammer to break through a Covid protection screen. In the scuffle, Mr McAreavey was stabbed before the attacker fled.

“We’re here on a Saturday providing a service to the community and it’s something that has to stop,” Mr McAreavey told BBC News, adding that it was a “traumatic” experience.

“It’s been happening all over north Belfast for the last couple of weeks and it’s just unacceptable,” he said.

Read more North Belfast pharmacist stabbed in weekend attack speaks out

Police said the robber was confronted by another man as he left the pharmacy. He “again brandished his knife” before escaping towards nearby Hillman Street, said PSNI Det Sgt Dougherty.

Two weeks ago, again on a Saturday and at exactly the same time, 19-year-old Kinesha Mason was working in the Spar shop with a 17-year-old colleague.

A man, wearing a distinctive Under Armour hooded top and a light coloured face mask, came into the shop, began waving a knife and demanding money.

“It was scary,” Kinesha told the Belfast Telegraph. “He must have been there for five minutes because I kept telling him that we have no money.”

She added: “But he kept waving the knife. He was jumping about, all jittery. He looked like he was on drugs. In the end he got away with a few fivers.”

The brave young woman chased after the robber to see where he was going and saw him escaping towards Hillman Street.

She confirmed there have been other robberies, or attempted, on the stretch between the Cliftonville and Cavehill roads in recent weeks, including an off licence and another grocery shop.

Local Green Party Councillor Mal O’Hara said he has friends and family who own, run or work in businesses along that stretch of the road. “We are all concerned of the escalation of attempted robberies in recent weeks. I call upon workers and businesses in our community to be vigilant and I will be asking police to increase their visibility in the area. Hopefully the attacker will be quickly apprehended.”

Community Pharmacy NI chief Gerard Greene described the attack on Mr McAreavey as “horrible”, adding: “We utterly condemn this behaviour. An attack on a local community pharmacy team impacts lots of people who rely on us.”

Sinn Féin MLA Caral Ní Chuilin said: “The Numark Pharmacy has… stood with the community right through the pandemic at great risk to themselves.”