Man (36) arrested after crash that hospitalised two children in Co Antrim

Police investigating a road traffic collision in Whiteabbey which saw two children taken to hospital have made an arrest.

The two-vehicle crash in which a driver made off from the scene occurred on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the Shore Road in the Co Antrim town at around 6.15pm.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, along with failure to stop, remain and report where an accident occurred causing injury. He remains in custody at this time.

The PSNI confirmed that a red BMW travelling towards Carrickfergus was in collision with a blue Ford Focus. A number of passengers of both vehicles, including two children, were treated by ambulance crews.

A spokesperson for the service said that a 999 call was received at 6.11pm on August 26, in relation to the incident.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and three Emergency Crews to the incident," he said.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene two patients have been taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children."

Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are continuing. Police have appealed for anyone who was in the Shore Road area around 6.15pm and who may have relevant dashcam or other footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1530 of 26/08/23.