Man (36) charged after north Belfast pharmacist stabbed in hand with knife

A 36-year-old man has been charged with a number of burglary offences after a north Belfast pharmacist was stabbed in the hand with a knife on Saturday.

The incident happened at Numark pharmacy on the Antrim Road shortly before 5.20pm.

Police said the man has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to steal, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrate's Court via videolink on Tuesday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 29-year-old woman who was arrested alongside the man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The incident was condemned by local Sinn Fein MLA, Caral Ni Chuilin, who said the attack was “shocking and appalling”.