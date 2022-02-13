Man (36) charged over Belfast Harbour £1.8m cocaine and cannabis seizure

Drugs seized by police during an operation at Belfast harbour (PSNI/PA)

A 36-year-old man has been charged with a number of drugs offences following a £1.8 million seizure at Belfast Harbour on Saturday morning.

Police said the man has been charged with possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrate's Court via video link on Monday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police also confirmed a 31-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The charges relate to an operation conducted by the PSNI Organised Crime Unit.

A lorry was stopped and searched, and approximately £1.8 million worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized.

On Saturday PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of the multi-agency approach to target organised crime and our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities.

“We will continue to carry out operations, to break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland, and to dismantle the organised criminals who profit from this incredibly harmful activity.”