Man (36) released on bail after crash that hospitalised two children in Co Antrim

A 36-year-old man arrested following a road traffic collision in Co Antrim, which saw two children taken to hospital, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The two-vehicle crash in which a driver made off from the scene occurred in the Shore Road area of Whiteabbey at around 6.15pm on Saturday August 26.

The PSNI confirmed that a red BMW travelling towards Carrickfergus was in collision with a blue Ford Focus. A number of passengers of both vehicles, including two children, were treated by ambulance crews.

A spokesperson for the service said that a 999 call was received at 6.11pm on August 26, in relation to the incident.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and three Emergency Crews to the incident," he said.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene two patients have been taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children."