Man (37) arrested after car set on fire in Derry

The car that was damaged in the Rosskeen Park area of Derry. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

A 37-year-old-man has been arrested in Derry after a car was set on fire in the Rosskeen Park area of the city.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service received a call at around 8.30pm on Saturday night, regarding the vehicle on fire.

One Fire Appliances from Northland Fire Station attended the incident and used a jet to extinguish the fire.

The incident was dealt with by 8.47pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.

Read more Patient taken to hospital by air ambulance following incident in Londonderry

Police in the region said the received a call shortly after 8.10pm on Sunday, in relation to the behaviour of a man in Rosskeen Park.

The PSNI were also made aware of the vehicle fire in the same area that occurred the night before.

Officers subsequently arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of arson, and he remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.