Man (37) arrested after drugs, cash and car seized in Belfast

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after a search of a house in south Belfast in which drugs, £50,000 in cash and a BMW were seized.

Suspected herbal cannabis and amphetamine were seized in the search on Friday afternoon.

Sergeant Matt Boucher said: "The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property, possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and is currently in custody assisting us with our enquiries.

"Tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs continues to be a priority for police and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to removing illegal drugs from our society.

"I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."