Man (37) arrested after over video of boy driving lorry on motorway near Dungannon released on bail

Appeal: Video footage of the young boy driving a lorry on a motorway has provoked widespread reaction

A 37-year-old man arrested by police investigating a video circulating on social media which appeared to show a young boy driving a lorry on a motorway has been released on bail.

The man was arrested in Cookstown on suspicion of a number of offences including aiding and abetting driving whilst disqualified by reason of age and cruelty to children.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The PSNI issued an appeal for information after receiving the video clip, which shows a boy "clearly under the age of gaining a valid driving licence driving a lorry while in the presence of an adult", from concerned members of the public.

The section of the motorway, where the footage was filmed, is believed to be the M1 eastbound at Dungannon.