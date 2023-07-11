Man (37) arrested in west Belfast after allegedly threatening shopping centre staff with knife

ARV officers attended the scene at the Park Centre in Belfast (Photo by Kevin Scott)

A man has been arrested in the Donegall Road area of west Belfast on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police received a report on Tuesday around 2.15pm that a man was seen carrying a knife at the Park Centre.

Two members of staff were reportedly threatened by the man who was quickly arrested by officers. No injuries were reported.

The 37-year-old man remains in custody.

Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1025 11/07/23.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.