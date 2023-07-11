Man (37) arrested in west Belfast after allegedly threatening shopping centre staff with knife

ARV officers attended the scene at the Park Centre in Belfast (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Garrett Hargan

A man has been arrested in the Donegall Road area of west Belfast on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police received a report on Tuesday around 2.15pm that a man was seen carrying a knife at the Park Centre.

Two members of staff were reportedly threatened by the man who was quickly arrested by officers. No injuries were reported.

The 37-year-old man remains in custody.

Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1025 11/07/23.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.