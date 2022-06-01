Man (37) charged with 25 fraud offences over Fermanagh and Omagh construction jobs

A 37-year-old man has been charged with 25 counts of fraud offences following a series of incidents in the Fermanagh and Omagh area earlier this year.

The charges fall under fraud by false representation and there are also two counts of theft.

He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 27.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In March, the PSNI confirmed they had arrested a man after arriving on a flight at Belfast International Airport.

The alleged offences relate to incidents reported to police between February 14, 2022 and March 16, 2022, involving several construction jobs for which deposits were paid but work was not completed.