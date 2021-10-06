Man (37) charged with attempted murder following north Belfast incident

Police have charged a 37-year-old man with attempted murder following an incident at a house in north Belfast on Tuesday.

Police said the incident at the property in the Cliftonville Road area happened in the early hours of the morning.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Public Protection Branch have charged a 37-year-old man with attempted murder following an incident at a property in north Belfast yesterday, Tuesday October 5th.”