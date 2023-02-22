Man (38) arrested after police officers attacked with knife in Antrim

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after two police officers were lunged at with a knife in Antrim.

The incident occurred in the Greenvale Manor area at around 5.45pm on Tuesday after officers were called to a report of disturbance in which man and woman were assaulted in a property.

When police arrived the 38-year old became “aggressive towards the officers” and lunged at them with a knife, leaving the officers injured.

He was arrested on suspicion of numerous offences, including assault on police, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody at this time.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Thankfully on this occasion, all the officers involved felt well enough to remain on duty, but this was a frightening ordeal for officers who are simply doing their job, again highlighting the risks our officers take on a daily basis to keep communities safe.

"Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated."