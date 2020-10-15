Man (38) arrested by police investigating Belfast knife attacks

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man following a series of knife attacks on women in Belfast on Monday night.

The man, who was arrested in Belfast on Thursday, has been taken to Musgrave Station for questioning.

It's after four women, aged between 19 and 22, sustained stab wounds, while two others were punched in the head in separate attacks in the south of the city between 7.42pm and 9.03pm on Monday evening.

The incidents took place at Castle Place, Ormeau Avenue, Donegall Square West, Dublin Road, University Road and Upper Lisburn Road.

Earlier, police released a CCTV image of a man they "urgently" wanted to trace.

Releasing the image from Donegall Place of the man they want to trace, Belfast area co-ordinator Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said: "These were frightening random attacks for these young women but thankfully incidents like this are extremely rare.

"While detectives are continuing to conduct extensive CCTV enquiries, I would appeal to any drivers who were in the areas at the time to review any dash cam footage, and for any business owners in the relevant areas to review their CCTV."