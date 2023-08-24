Man (38) charged after three PSNI officers injured while trying to stop stolen car in west Belfast

A police vehicle was also rammed during the incident.

A 38-year-old man has been charged after a PSNI officer was struck with a car and a police vehicle rammed in west Belfast.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Inspector McBride said: “While on patrol in the Falls Road area of west Belfast, shortly before 2.45am, officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.

"The driver tried to avoid police by mounting a footpath and then striking an officer’s arm before making off.

“A short time later the vehicle was located in the Cluain Mor Close area, where the driver then reversed into the patrol car multiple times causing injury to two officers”

The man has been charged on suspicion of a number of driving offences, as well as criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

A spokesperson added: “All charges as usual will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

