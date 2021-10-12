Man (38) charged with drugs offences following police search linked to east Belfast UVF

A 38-year-old man has been charged with a number of drugs offences following a search carried out as part of an investigation into the east Belfast UVF.

The man was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Earlier, police said the search had recovered a quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis, with a combined estimated street value of £25,000.

The man was arrested following the search in the Beersbridge area of the city.

Earlier, Detective Inspector Maguire said: “The possession and supply of drugs within communities should not, and indeed will not, be tolerated.

“Today’s arrest, and drugs’ seizure, reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

“I’m keen to thank the community for their continued support and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”