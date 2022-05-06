Man (38) released pending PPS report in Muckamore Abbey Hospital probe

A 38-year-old man who was earlier arrested by PSNI detectives investigating allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has since been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The man was initially arrested on Friday morning in Antrim.

It takes the total amount of arrests made so far to 31.

A 54-year-old male arrested on Thursday, also by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Public Protection Branch, has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.