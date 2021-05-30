Man (39) arrested after ‘frightening’ theft of vehicle in Portadown

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Portadown in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 6am, after a male driver got out of his car on Eden Avenue to move a lawn mower from the road.

During this time, another male got into the car and drove off.

The vehicle was later located by police in Lisburn, with a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including theft and taking a motor vehicle without authority.

The man remains in custody and is said to be assisting officers with enquiries.

PSNI Chief Inspector Barney O'Connor said: "This was a frightening and shocking ordeal for the victim who was going about his business when the incident occurred.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would encourage anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed what happened to contact us. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 378 of 29/05/21.

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”