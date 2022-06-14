Man (39) arrested over drug searches linked to west Belfast UDA

A 39-year-old man has been arrested as part of a Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.

The arrests follows searches in the Shankill area last week, with an estimates £48,000 worth of drugs seized, alongside a taser and large quantity of cigarettes.

The man is being held on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a prohibited weapon, possessing criminal property and handling stolen goods.

Police confirmed he remains in custody and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

PSNI Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “The arrest follows proactive searches at three locations in the Shankill area on June 9 which saw officers seize an estimated £48,000 worth of suspected Class A drugs. We also recovered a taser, an estimated 50,000 cigarettes, as well as a quantity of cash and a number of suspected counterfeit items, including football shirts.

"This arrest, on the back of our searches and seizures, is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.”