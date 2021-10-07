Man (39) charged following Belfast Harbour drug seizure

A 39-year-old man has been charged with a number of drugs offences after drugs were seized at Belfast Harbour on Wednesday.

The man has been charged with offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The charge follows a PSNI operation at the harbour. Police said it was a joint operation alongside Belfast Harbour Police and Merseyside Police.

Speaking on Wednesday, PSNI Detective Sergeant Patrick Conlan said: “Detectives stopped the male at Belfast Harbour around 7.30am t his morning, he was searched and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were located.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http;//crimestoppers-uk.org/.”