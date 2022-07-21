Man (39) charged in connection with murder of Paul Rowlands in Portrush

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of Paul Rowlands in Portrush.

Police said the man is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court in Ballymena on Thursday afternoon.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service

Mr Rowlands had been visiting Northern Ireland from Cambridge and had been living in a tent on the seafront, according to the PSNI.

Mr Rowlands, a father of five, was discovered by four members of the public around two hours after he was attacked on Bath Terrace in the town in the early hours of Monday morning.