Man (39) charged in Northern Ireland human trafficking investigation

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation ongoing since 2017.

A 39-year-old man has been charged as part of an investigation into human trafficking in Northern Ireland which has been ongoing for several years.

The man was arrested by Police Scotland on behalf of detectives from the PSNI's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit.

He now faces charges of human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain, brothel keeping and converting criminal property.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.