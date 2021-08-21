Man (39) charged with grievous bodily harm as male left in critical condition after Portadown assault

A 39-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a male was left in a critical condition following a serious assault in Portadown.

Detectives have appealed for information about the incident which occurred in the Thomas Street area of the Co Armagh town in the early hours of Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said shortly before 1.40am, it was reported there was a large altercation involving a number of people fighting in the area.

A man in his 50s was punched in the face by another male, which caused him to fall on the ground.

“He was taken to hospital for his injuries and his condition is described as critical,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident to contact detectives.”

The alleged attacker is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, September 17.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.