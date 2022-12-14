Man (39) charged with number of offences following investigation into west Belfast UDA

A 39-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a Class A drug in an investigation into activities linked to the west Belfast UDA.

The man was arrested following searches in the Shankill area in June. The PSNI have said he returned for interview on Wednesday.

He has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a prohibited weapon, handling stolen goods, and possessing, converting and transferring criminal property.

A police spokesperson said: “He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 11 January 2023.

“As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”