Man (39) released on bail after liquid attack on Belfast’s Botanic Avenue

PSNI at the scene of the incident in Botanic Avenue

A 39-year-old male who was arrested after a man was left with “potentially life-altering injuries” after a liquid was thrown onto his face has been released on police bail.

It follows an assault on Thursday in the Botanic Avenue area of south Belfast.

The victim, aged in his 20s, is believed to have been near a retail premises before being attacked.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating a serious assault in the Botanic Avenue area of Belfast on Thursday afternoon (April 7) has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

It is understood the victim was part of the homeless community, according to the number of local businesses in the area.

BBC NI reported the man was sitting on the street beside his possessions when the attack happened.

The SDLP’s Gary McKeown described the shock of the incident happening in broad daylight in a busy area.

“This was a shocking incident in a busy area in mid-afternoon, and which will cause great concern in the community,” the Botanic councillor said.

"This part of Belfast is packed with cafes and restaurants, and is close to schools and workplaces, so the idea that a violent incident like this could happen in the middle of the day is all the more appalling.

"Police have said the victim had a liquid thrown in his face, causing potentially life-changing injuries. This is the type of attack we’ve read about elsewhere, but for it to happen on the streets of Belfast is horrendous and doesn’t bear thinking about.”

PSNI Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “We received a report at around 2.45pm that a man was sitting in the area when he was approached by a male who threw a liquid onto his face before running off in the direction of Ireton Street.

"The victim, aged in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. At this stage he is believed to have sustained potentially life-altering injuries to his chest and face.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 947 of 07/04/21.

"We would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at this time and who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of this incident to make contact with police.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”