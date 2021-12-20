Man (40) arrested after car mounts kerb on Shankill Road

Incident captured on social media at the weekend

A 40-year-old man has been arrested following an incident on the Shankill Road during which a car mounted a pavement on Sunday evening.

It was reported to police that an altercation was taking place outside the Royal Bar following a road traffic collision on the Shankill Road.

The PSNI said in a statement that officers attended the scene and observed a vehicle had mounted the pavement, they arrested the driver and during the arrest the man attempted to bite and spit at police.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences including driving when unfit and assault on police. He remains in custody at this stage.

Two officers received treatment for injuries following the incident.

The Belfast Telegraph had reported that despite speculation on social media to the contrary, no one died in the incident.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1714 19/12/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.