Man (40) arrested in Derry under Terrorism Act

A 40-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act following the search of two properties in Derry on Monday night.

The search was carried out by the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force and was assisted by the Police Service’s Tactical Support Group, along with local district officers.

The man in question was taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “The search, and subsequent arrest, is part of an investigation into the activities of the INLA in the north west.

“Two houses were searched and, at one of the properties, a mobile phone was seized and a man arrested.”

The INLA (Irish National Liberation Army) is an Irish republican socialist paramilitary group.

Detective Inspector Corrigan continued: “We’re grateful for the support of our partner organisations and of local communities; and I’m keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information, or indeed concerns, to contact detectives on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.