Man (40) charged following Co Armagh security alerts

The PSNI believe all three incidents are linked

Police have charged a 40-year-old man in relation to a number of recent security alerts in Co Armagh.

The man, who was arrested on Friday, has been charged with a range of offences including four counts of making explosives under suspicious circumstances, two counts of causing an explosion likely to endanger life and two counts of attempting to cause an explosion along with a number of driving offences.

He is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates court tomorrow.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Police confirmed on Thursday that two crude devices “capable of causing serious harm” were found in the villages of Camlough and Maghery.

An operation into the devices began following their discovery on Monday.

Meanwhile, a security operation in Keady was carried out on Wednesday, March 17, following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Read more Security alert at Keady has ended following discovery of 'suspicious' object

The PSNI believe all three incidents are linked.