Man (40) charged with Class A drug offences in Lithuanian crime gang investigation

The man was arrested in an operation targeting Lithuanian organised crime gangs (Niall Carson/PA)

A 40-year-old man has been charged with drugs and possession of criminal property offences after a joint operation between the PSNI, police in Lithuania and the Republic of Ireland.

The man, who is accused of being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, conspiracy to supply class A controlled drug and possessing criminal property, is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The charge comes after the PSNI carried out five searches in Belfast on Wednesday.

The PSNI described the operation as “set up specifically to disrupt and dismantle Lithuanian organised crime groups who are working in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Lithuania”.